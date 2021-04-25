Wells allowed three runs on three hits and a walk with four strikeouts in two innings of Saturday's 7-2 loss to the Athletics.

Saturday was a bullpen day for the Orioles, and Wells took over in the second inning after Wade LeBlanc was ineffective through 1.2 innings. In the fourth, Wells was taken deep by A's infielder Jed Lowrie for a three-run home run. The 26-year-old Wells has a 7.04 ERA, 1.30 WHIP and 9:3 K:BB across 7.2 innings this season. He's likely to be limited to low-leverage assignments.