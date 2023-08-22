Wells was promoted Tuesday from Double-A Bowie to Triple-A Norfolk, where he will pitch out of the bullpen, Rich Dubroff of BaltimoreBaseball.com reports.

It's been an interesting season for Wells, who went five-plus innings in 18 straight starts for the big club from April 3 through July 8. From there, his productivity fell off over three more MLB appearances before he was optioned to Double-A on July 30. This latest transaction suggests Baltimore is giving Wells a chance to be a part of the big-league bullpen down the stretch, so those who have been stashing him in hopes he rejoins the Orioles' rotation may need to look elsewhere.