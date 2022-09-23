Wells was placed on the 15-day injured list with right shoulder inflammation Friday, retroactive to Sept. 20.

Wells struggled mightily against the Tigers on Monday, giving up five runs on four hits and three walks while striking out three in three innings to take the loss. His injury may have contributed to his woes, and he'll be sidelined for at least two weeks. While the right-hander will be eligible to return for the final game of the regular season, it's possible that he's held out for the remainder of the season, especially if the Orioles are eliminated from postseason contention in the coming weeks. Spenser Watkins was called up Friday and will likely take Wells' place in the rotation.