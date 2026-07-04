Orioles' Tyler Wells: Logs first save of 2026

Wells earned the save in Friday's 3-0 win over the Reds after striking out one batter in a scoreless ninth inning.

The Orioles are looking for a substitute at closer after Ryan Helsley was placed on the 15-day injured due to right elbow discomfort. Rico Garcia and Yennier Cano were both deployed earlier in Friday's contest, so Wells was brought out for the ninth inning for his first save chance of the season. Wells answered the call, needing just 10 pitches (seven strikes) to wrap up the win for Baltimore. It was his first save since the 2023 season, and given his low pitch count, Wells could be called upon for another save opportunity during the weekend series in Cincinnati.