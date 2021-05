Wells pitched two scoreless innings with one walk and no strikeouts in Wednesday's 7-1 loss to the Mets.

Wells entered in the seventh inning of a lopsided game, but he kept it from getting any worse. The 26-year-old has a 5.40 ERA, 1.07 WHIP and 15:6 K:BB across 15 innings in nine appearances. This was just the third time this season Wells has kept runs off the board -- he's likely to continue in a low-leverage role.