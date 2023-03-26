Wells allowed an unearned run on two hits and struck out two over five innings in Saturday's Grapefruit League game versus the Pirates.

Wells has had shaky ratios with a 5.74 ERA and 1.28 WHIP over 15.2 innings this spring, but he's also posted a 16:2 K:BB. The Orioles' rotation still has two spots up for grabs, with Wells, Grayson Rodriguez and Kyle Bradish all in contention. Of those three pitchers, Wells' numbers look the best on the surface, though he'd also be the easiest to move to a bullpen role if the Orioles want to open the year with all of them in the majors. For now, Wells is stretched out as a starter, but his placement to start the season will likely come down to a decision just before Opening Day.