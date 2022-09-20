Wells (7-7) took the loss Monday, coughing up five runs on four hits and three walks over three-plus innings in an 11-0 rout at the hands of the Tigers. He struck out three.

The right-hander wasn't doing too badly until the fourth inning, when Detroit put its first four batters aboard to chase Wells from the game en route to a five-run frame. The 28-year-old has been tagged for eight runs in nine innings over three starts in September, and Wells appears to be fading badly down the stretch in his first season as a full-time starter in the majors.