Wells will "be held back a bit" in Monday's start against Seattle, Zachary Silver of MLB.com reports.
Wells threw a season-high 94 pitchers in his prior outing, which came Wednesday against the Nationals. He particularly struggled with his control as he walked four batters across only five innings. As a result, he may be on a pitch count Monday, though no specific plans were revealed. Wells has worked at least five innings in each of his last three starts, though he began the season by completing fewer than five frames in three of his seven appearances.