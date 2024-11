Orioles general manager Mike Elias said Friday that he expects Wells (elbow) to return by midseason, Steve Melewski of MASNSports.com reports.

Wells underwent a UCL revision and internal brace augmentation surgery on his right elbow in mid-June. While he was able to avoid a second Tommy John surgery, he's still expected to need at least 12 months or so to rehab. Elias did not seem to commit to Wells' potential role in 2025 when he does return.