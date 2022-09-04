Wells (oblique) threw a bullpen session at Camden Yards on Sunday and is expected to make at least one more minor-league rehab appearance before being activated from the 15-day injured list, Roch Kubatko of MASNSports.com reports.

Wells returned to Baltimore after he made a rehab start at High-A Aberdeen on Friday, when he struck out three over 2.1 innings while allowing one run on one hit and no walks. The right-hander checked out fine physically following the 31-pitch outing, but he'll still need at least one more tune-up outing before being activated. Kubatko notes that Wells is likely to rejoin the Orioles as a multi-inning reliever, given that Baltimore's current five starters are performing well in addition to the fact that a bullpen role would require a shorter buildup program for the 28-year-old. Wells is used to working out of the bullpen, having made all 44 of his appearances with Baltimore in 2021 as a reliever.