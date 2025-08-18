Wells (elbow) is slated to make two more rehab starts before returning from the 60-day injured list, Roch Kubatko of MASNSports.com reports.

Making his way back from June 17, 2024 UCL revision and internal brace augmentation surgery, Wells permitted three runs with five strikeouts over five innings in the fourth start of his rehab assignment this past Friday with Triple-A Norfolk. He'll require two more outings in the minors before rejoining the big club, although it's not yet clear whether he'll be part of the Baltimore rotation or work out of the bullpen once he's activated.