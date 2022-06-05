Wells didn't factor into the decision in Saturday's 5-4 win over the Guardians, giving up two runs on two hits and two walks over four innings. He struck out one.

Both the hits Wells allowed left the yard, but that was the story of the game for both offenses as they combined for nine hits and five homers in total. The right-hander tossed 62 pitches (42 strikes) before giving way to Keegan Akin, but the duo aren't working in a strict tandem as Wells has worked at least five innings in five of his last eight starts. He'll carry a 3.78 ERA, 1.07 WHIP and 29:9 K:BB through 47.2 innings into his next outing.