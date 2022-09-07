The Orioles activated Wells (oblique) from the 15-day injured list ahead of his start Wednesday against the Blue Jays.

Wells will be making his surprise return to the big club Wednesday, despite having made just one rehab start at High-A Aberdeen following a five-week stay on the IL. When he was healthy earlier in the season, Wells was arguably the Orioles' top starting pitcher, as he turned in a 3.90 ERA and 1.11 WHIP in 94.2 innings across his 20 outings. Because he tossed only 31 pitches in his lone rehab start, Wells could be capped at around three or four innings Wednesday, with Dean Kremer potentially piggybacking him out of the bullpen. Wells should gradually get stretched out over his subsequent starts and shouldn't face many workload restrictions by the second half of September.