Wells (1-2) earned the win after allowing one run on five hits while striking out three over six innings Monday against the Royals.

Wells limited traffic on the bases and pounded the strike zone in this one, firing 54 of 75 pitches for strikes. The right-hander has been sharp since allowing four runs in his first start of the season, limiting opponents to two runs or fewer in his last five outings. Wells now owns a 3.75 ERA and 1.13 WHIP with 17:4 K:BB across 24 frames in 2022.