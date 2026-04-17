Wells struck out the only batter he faced Thursday in the 4-2 loss to the Guardians.

Wells missed the majority of 2024 and almost the entirety of the 2025 season due to an elbow injury, only starting the final four games in September of last year. Given the 31-year-old excelled in those four starts to the tune of a 2.91 ERA, 0.88 WHIP and 18:2 K:BB across 21.2 innings, the expectation was that Wells would be a part of the team's rotation to kick off 2026. So far, the right-hander has exclusively been used as a middle-relief option having pitched in 11 innings thus far through nine games with middling success (4.91 ERA).