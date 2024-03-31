Wells (0-1) took the loss Sunday, allowing three runs on five hits and no walks over six innings against the Angels. He struck out seven.

Wells had a shaky start on Sunday after allowing a two-run homer to Taylor Ward in the first inning and yielding two more runs (one unearned) in the second. However, the Orioles pitcher was able to settle in and finished his outing with four straight scoreless innings and earned a quality start. Wells looks to be a dependable starter after producing a 3.64 ERA over 118.2 innings in 2023 and leaving spring training this year with a 1.26 ERA over 14.1 innings. His next start is scheduled to be against the Pirates on the road.