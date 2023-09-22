Wells was recalled from Triple-A Norfolk on Friday, Nathan Ruiz of The Baltimore Sun reports.
Wells was the Orioles' best starter in the first half, but he struggled out of the gate in the second half and eventually found himself in the minors. The righty has been pitching in relief with Norfolk and will be used in that role with Baltimore down the stretch.
More News
-
Orioles' Tyler Wells: Could get late-season call-up•
-
Orioles' Tyler Wells: Back in action at Triple-A•
-
Orioles' Tyler Wells: Arm fatigue at Triple-A•
-
Orioles' Tyler Wells: Joining Triple-A bullpen•
-
Orioles' Tyler Wells: Taking ball at Double-A on Saturday•
-
Orioles' Tyler Wells: Starting Saturday at Double-A•