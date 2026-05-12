Orioles' Tyler Wells: Rejoins MLB bullpen
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
The Orioles recalled Wells from Triple-A Norfolk on Tuesday, Jake Rill of MLB.com reports.
Wells was optioned down to Triple-A Norfolk on May 2 in order to help make room on the roster for a couple additions. With Grant Wolfram (back) being placed on the 15-day injured list Tuesday, room was created for Wells to return to the big club.
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