Wells allowed two runs on two hits and struck out one in one inning in Tuesday's 7-5 win over Toronto.

Prior to Tuesday, Wells had allowed just two hits while striking out eight across six scoreless innings in his last five outings. The reliever's setback didn't cost Baltimore on Tuesday, but it did raise his ERA to 3.86. He also posted a 0.96 WHIP and 49:8 K:BB across 39.2 innings in a low-leverage role.