Wells (2-1) got the win over the Royals on Tuesday, allowing four runs on three hits and three walks while striking out four over six innings.

Wells was punished by the long ball in Tuesday's outing, as all three hits he gave up were home runs. Bobby Witt and MJ Melendez took him deep in the first inning to put up three quick runs for the Royals. He wound up retiring 14 of the next 16 batters following the second home run before Salvador Perez lead off the sixth with a solo blast to center. Wells got plenty of support from his offense, leading to second consecutive win for the 28-year-old. He's fared well overall so far, posting a 3.34 ERA, 0.77 WHIP and 27:6 K:BB over 25 innings. A tougher test lies ahead for Wells, who is projected to face Atlanta on the road over the weekend.