Wells (elbow) is expected to be reinstated from the 60-day injured list to start Tuesday in San Diego, Roch Kubatko of MASNSports.com reports.

The right-hander has spent the season rehabbing from the UCL revision and brace augmentation surgery he underwent in June 2024, but he's ready to make his 2025 debut Tuesday. Wells built up to 6.1 innings during the final outing of his rehab assignment, but the Orioles are still likely to be cautious with his workload down the stretch.