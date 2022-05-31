Wells (2-4) allowed just two hits and a walk with three strikeouts in six innings, earning the win Monday versus the Red Sox.

The Red Sox offense couldn't do much of anything against Wells, who threw 64 of his 88 pitches for strikes. The Orioles have been cautious with the right-hander in his first season as a starter in the majors -- he's only completed six innings in two of his 10 starts. Efficiency is the key for the 27-year-old, who sports a 3.71 ERA, 1.08 WHIP and 28:7 K:BB across 43.2 innings overall. Wells' next start is expected to be at home versus the Guardians this weekend.