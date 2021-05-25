Wells allowed a run on three hits and a walk and recorded his only out via strikeout in Monday's 8-3 loss to Minnesota.

Wells didn't make the mess -- Tanner Scott and Cesar Valdez each struggled prior to the right-hander's entry into the game. Nonetheless, Wells allowed an inherited runner to score and then had to work out of a bases-loaded jam after allowing another run that was charged to him. The 26-year-old remains a candidate for low-leverage work with a 5.48 ERA, 1.27 WHIP and 27:8 K:BB across 21.1 innings this year. Prior to Monday, he had logged 10 straight outings of more than one inning.