Wells did not factor into the decision Sunday, allowing a run on three hits and a walk over five innings against Atlanta. He struck out four.

Wells pitched well against a powerful Atlanta lineup, allowing just a first-inning home run to Matt Olson in an eventual 3-2 extra-innings loss. It was an encouraging performance for Wells after he allowed four runs on three homers in his last outing against the Royals. The 28-year-old right-hander is 2-1 with a 3.15 ERA, 0.78 WHIP and 31:7 K:BB through his first 40 innings this season.