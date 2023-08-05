Wells, who is slated to start for Double-A Bowie on Saturday, will be given a little more rest between his next outings, Jacob Calvin Meyer of The Baltimore Sun reports.

It sounds like Wells will only go three innings Saturday as the organization hits the reset button. Rest will be a big part of this reset process, as manager Brandon Hyde said Wells likely won't take the ball again in the minors until next weekend. One of the biggest surprises of the first half, Wells allowed 11 runs in nine innings across his first three starts out of the All-Star break. He still has a 3.80 ERA, 1.02 WHIP and 111:33 K:BB over 113.2 innings in the majors this season.