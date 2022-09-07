Wells (oblique) will be reinstated from the 15-day injured list to start Wednesday's game against the Blue Jays, Nathan Ruiz of The Baltimore Sun reports.

Dean Kremer was initially listed as the Orioles' probable starter Wednesday, while Wells was expected to require at least one more rehab appearance prior to rejoining the Orioles. However, Wells will ultimately be activated Wednesday, but it's possible that he serves as an opener since he tossed just 31 pitches during his most recent appearance in the minors. It's not yet clear how the team plans to use Kremer, but it's possible that he's available as a primary pitcher Wednesday.