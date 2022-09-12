Wells is scheduled to start Wednesday's game against the Nationals in Washington.
Though he covered just two innings in his return from the 60-day injured list Sept. 7 against the Blue Jays, Wells looks like he'll continue to get progressively stretched out in his subsequent turns through the rotation. After his 34-pitch appearance last week, Wells probably can't be expected to toss more than 50-to-60 pitches Wednesday, making him a rather unappealing fantasy option in weekly leagues even in a favorable matchup.