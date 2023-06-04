Wells (4-2) allowed two runs on four hits and two walks while striking out nine over 5.1 innings to earn the win Sunday over the Giants.

Wells got through five scoreless innings while allowing just four baserunners, but he faded in the sixth. Blake Sabol ended Wells' outing with a two-run home run, but the Orioles' lead was never in danger. The nine strikeouts were a season high for Wells, who picked up his first win in four starts. The right-hander has a 3.29 ERA with an excellent 0.85 WHIP and solid 70:14 K:BB through 12 outings (11 starts) spanning 68.1 innings. Baltimore is using its off day Monday to reset the rotation by skipping the No. 5 spot, so Wells should pitch on normal rest versus the Royals in his next start.