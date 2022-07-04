Wells (7-4) gave up one earned run on three hits and a walk while striking out seven over six innings to earn the win in a 3-1 victory over the Twins on Sunday.

Wells had his best start of the season, tallying a career-high seven strikeouts and 90 pitches. The 27-year-old right-hander has been dealing as of late, having only given up three runs over his past four starts. Wells' season-long 3.09 ERA and 1.00 WHIP are pleasant surprises for his first year pitching out of a starter's role. His 5.6 K/9 rate coming into the game is well below league-average but his fastball spin ranks in the 94th percentile according to Baseball Savant, which bodes well for his ability to get batted ball outs. Look for Wells to start on Friday against the Angels.