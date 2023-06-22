Wells (6-3) took the loss Wednesday, allowing four runs (two earned) on four hits and three walks over five innings against the Rays. He struck out six.

Wells was a mess in the second inning, surrendering back-to-back homers to Randy Arozarena and Isaac Paredes to lead things off before allowing Manuel Margot to reach on a fielding error in the next at-bat. The right-hander ended up being charged with two errors in the inning as the Rays tacked on another two runs to make it 4-0. Fortunately for fantasy owners, only two runs were charged to Wells as he made it five consecutive starts in which he's allowed two earned runs or fewer. He was, however, credited with the loss Wednesday, snapping his three-game winning streak in June.