Wells (0-1) yielded four runs on six hits through six innings in Sunday's 3-5 loss to the Yankees. He struck out six.

In his latest outing, Wells got off to a rocky start allowing two hits and an RBI single in the first inning. The 28-year-old settled in, showing impressive efficiency throwing 60 of 91 pitches for strikes. However, Wells could not avoid the long ball, yielding a solo homer to Aaron Judge in the third and a two-run shot to Franchy Cordero in the fifth. Wells now holds a 3.27 ERA with 10 strikeouts through 11 innings. Despite those numbers, the recent call-up of Grayson Rodriguez may return Wells to a relief role once starter Kyle Bradish (foot) returns from injury.