Wells (3-2) took the loss Monday, allowing one run on four hits across six innings during a 5-0 defeat to the Guardians. He struck out seven and didn't issue a walk.

Wells notched his first quality start since April 21 and just his second of the season, but he still took the loss as Baltimore's offense was held scoreless by Cleveland's pitching staff. The right-hander didn't give up a home run to the Guardians, but he has served up 13 over 63 innings this year, including nine over six May starts. Despite issues with the long ball, Wells still sports a strong 3.29 ERA coupled with an elite 61:12 K:BB and remains an integral part of the Orioles' starting rotation. His next start is tentatively scheduled for the finale of a three-game weekend set in San Francisco.