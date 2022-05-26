Wells (1-4) took the loss Wednesday, allowing two runs on five hits and zero walks over five innings against the Yankees. He struck out two.

Wells was lights out through three innings, but he allowed a leadoff double to Aaron Judge and an RBI single to Miguel Andujar in the fourth. Another run came around to score on a throwing error from catcher Adley Rutschman, but Wells was able to limit the damage by getting back-to-back groundouts to end the inning. The right-hander sports a 4.30 ERA and a 1.17 WHIP through 37.2 innings, but his lack of strikeouts (25) has limited his fantasy upside to start the season.