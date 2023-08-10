Wells will start for Double-A Bowie on Saturday, Rich Dubroff of BaltimoreBaseball.com reports.

Wells was optioned to Bowie in late July as a bit of a reset after getting roughed up in his first three second-half outings. He allowed one run over 3.1 innings in his first start for Bowie this past Saturday and will take the ball for them again on six days' rest. Cole Irvin is starting for the Orioles on Saturday as part of a six-man rotation and it's not a coincidence that he's on the same schedule as Wells, as the hope is the righty will eventually slide back into the big-league rotation. When that could happen, however, remains up in the air.