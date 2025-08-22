Wells (elbow) made his fourth rehab start for Triple-A Norfolk on Thursday, allowing two runs on six hits and one walk in 5.2 innings. He struck out four.

Wells threw 85 pitches in his fifth minor-league rehab outing overall, and he's expected to make one more rehab appearance before returning to the Orioles. The right-hander is in the final stages of his recovery from UCL surgery, and he should be ready to make his season debut with Baltimore either as a starter or bulk reliever at some point in early September if all continues to go well.