Wells yielded one run on four hits over five innings in Monday's loss to Minnesota. He struck out four and did not factor in the decision.

Wells began the game with three perfect innings before coughing up a pair of singles in the fourth. The Twins finally broke the scoreless tie in the fifth with Ryan Jeffers' RBI single. The 6-foot-8 righty has now thrown five innings in consecutive starts after totaling just eight frames in his first three outings. Wells will carry a 4.50 ERA into his projected home start against the Royals this weekend.