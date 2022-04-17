Wells completed four scoreless innings against the Yankees on Saturday, allowing three hits and two walks while striking out three. He did not factor in the decision.

The right-hander struggled a bit with his control in the contest, walking a pair of batters and hitting Anthony Rizzo with a pitch. However, Wells kept New York off the scoreboard for four frames before Baltimore turned to Mike Baumann in the fifth. It was an overall positive performance for Wells after he lasted just 1.2 frames and gave up four runs in his season debut. He's scheduled to next take the mound for a start in Oakland on Thursday.