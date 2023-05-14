Wells (3-1) earned the win over Pittsburgh on Saturday, allowing one hit and two walks while striking out eight batters over seven scoreless innings.

Wells was fantastic in the victory, giving up just one hit -- a second-inning single. He retired 17 straight batters after that base knock before appearing to run out of steam with back-to-back two-out walks in the seventh frame. Wells racked up an impressive 18 swinging strikes and punched out a career-high eight batters in his second quality start of the campaign. The right-hander is in the midst of a career-best season, posting a 2.68 ERA, 0.72 WHIP and 39:9 K:BB over 42 innings.