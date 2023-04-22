Wells did not factor into the decision Friday, allowing zero runs on three hits and one walk over seven innings during a 2-1 win over the Tigers. He struck out five.

Wells didn't allow a baserunner to reach second as he cruised through seven shutout frames against the Tigers. He was in line for his first win of the year thanks to a solo shot from Austin Hays in the bottom of the seventh, but the Tigers were able to tie the game at 1-1 in the top of the ninth. Through four starts (23.1 innings), Wells sports a 2.70 ERA and a 0.69 WHIP with a strong 16:2 K:BB.