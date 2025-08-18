Wells (elbow) is slated to make two more rehab starts before rejoining the Orioles' active roster, Roch Kubatko of MASNSports.com reports.

Coming back from UCL surgery, Wells permitted three runs with five strikeouts over five innings in his last rehab start with Triple-A Norfolk. He'll have two more outings before rejoining the big club, although it's not yet clear whether he will do so as a member of the rotation or bullpen.