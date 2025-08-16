Wells (elbow) made his third rehab start for Triple-A Norfolk on Friday, allowing three runs on six hits and one walk in five innings. He struck out five.

Friday marked Wells' fourth rehab minor-league outing overall during his recovery from UCL surgery, and he was able to stretch out to 77 pitches. The right-hander is expected to make one or two more rehab appearances before being reinstated from the injured list, per MLB.com, so a return to the Orioles before the end of August remains in the cards. It's unclear if Baltimore plans on deploying Wells as a long reliever or a starter once he's cleared to rejoin the major-league club.