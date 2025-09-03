Wells (1-0) allowed two runs on five hits and struck out four without walking a batter over five innings to earn the win Tuesday over the Padres.

Wells missed nearly 15 months while recovering from his June 14, 2024 UCL revision and internal brace augmentation procedure. He had a fairly normal workload in his return to a big-league mound, throwing 65 of 85 pitches for strikes while keeping a strong offense under control. Luis Arraez's two-run home run accounted for the runs on Wells' line. Wells posted a 2.49 ERA, 1.11 WHIP and 24:6 K:BB over 25.1 innings across six outings during his rehab assignment, and he appears to be stretched out enough to remains in the Orioles' rotation over the final month of the season. His second start is projected to be at home versus the Pirates.