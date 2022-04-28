Wells isn't expected to keep stretching out further than the five innings and 72 pitches he threw Wednesday against the Yankees, Roch Kubatko of MASNSports.com reports.

Wells is part of the rotation this season after spending last year in a relief role, but the Orioles seemingly don't feel comfortable fully unleashing him as a starter. While he was able to reach five innings Wednesday, the given pitch count means he'll only be able to do that on days where he's particularly efficient. That will significantly hurt his chances of picking up wins, which further diminishes the fantasy appeal for a pitcher who's already fairly unexciting, as he owns a 5.54 ERA and a 17.5 percent strikeout rate through four starts.