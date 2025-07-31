The Padres traded Neighbors to the Orioles on Thursday as part of the package for Ramon Laureano and Ryan O'Hearn, Dennis Lin of The Athletic reports.

Neighbors has flown up the Padres' farm system since being drafted last season, and he currently boasts a 3.13 ERA with a 1.04 WHIP and a 27:13 K:BB through 23 innings in Double-A. The 22-year-old righty will aim to continue his fast ascent through the minors with the Orioles, though his MLB debut will likely have to wait until next season.