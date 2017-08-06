Orioles' Ubaldo Jimenez: Allows one run in win over Tigers
Jimenez (5-7) allowed one run on nine hits and three walks across 5.2 innings in Sunday's win over the Tigers. He struck out six.
Jimenez, who routinely worked with men on base, did a nice job mitigating the damage thanks in part to eight groundball outs, in addition to his strikeout totals. The only run charged to his ledger came via a solo home run from Nick Castellanos in the fifth inning. Jimenez was shelled over his first four starts in July, but he has since rattled off three consecutive solid outings, allowing four runs across 18.2 innings during that span. He still owns a troublesome 6.31 ERA for the season, but Jimenez is pitching effectively heading into Friday's showdown with the Athletics.
