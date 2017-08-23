Orioles' Ubaldo Jimenez: Allows three home runs in loss to Atheltics
Jimenez (5-9) allowed five runs on nine hits and tone walk across five innings while taking the loss in Tuesday's game against the Athletics. He struck out four.
All of the runs on Jimenez's ledger came via the home run in this one. Jed Lowrie and Ryon Healy both went deep in the first inning before the latter added a two-run shot in the fifth. He seemed to have turned things around with a string of respectable starts into mid-August, but he's allowed 11 runs in 9.1 innings over his last two starts. Jimenez continues to display inconsistency and will take a disappointing 6.57 ERA into next Monday's start against the Mariners.
More News
-
Orioles' Ubaldo Jimenez: Battered by Mariners on Wednesday•
-
Orioles' Ubaldo Jimenez: Confirmed as Wednesday's starter•
-
Orioles' Ubaldo Jimenez: Removed after being struck by liner•
-
Orioles' Ubaldo Jimenez: Strikes out 11 in no-decision•
-
Orioles' Ubaldo Jimenez: Allows one run in win over Tigers•
-
Orioles' Ubaldo Jimenez: Slated to start Sunday•
-
Bullpen Report: Relief Angels?
Is Juan Minaya a trustworthy option for the White Sox? Are Mark Melancon and Jeurys Familia...
-
Waivers: Giolito worth adding?
Lucas Giolito will make his 2017 debut Tuesday, but Scott White says he's not the prospect...
-
Waivers: Post-hype breakouts
You may have been too quick to write off these five red-hot players, but it's not too late...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 21
With the help of some platoon advantages, Chris Towers runs down 10 sleeper hitters you want...
-
Week 21 two-start pitcher rankings
Chris Towers takes a look at the two-start pitching options for a thin Week 21, and admits...
-
Waivers: Lamet, pitching relief
With injuries piling up among starting pitchers, Chris Towers looks for some starters who can...