Orioles' Ubaldo Jimenez: Allows three home runs in loss to Atheltics

Jimenez (5-9) allowed five runs on nine hits and tone walk across five innings while taking the loss in Tuesday's game against the Athletics. He struck out four.

All of the runs on Jimenez's ledger came via the home run in this one. Jed Lowrie and Ryon Healy both went deep in the first inning before the latter added a two-run shot in the fifth. He seemed to have turned things around with a string of respectable starts into mid-August, but he's allowed 11 runs in 9.1 innings over his last two starts. Jimenez continues to display inconsistency and will take a disappointing 6.57 ERA into next Monday's start against the Mariners.