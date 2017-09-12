Orioles' Ubaldo Jimenez: Allows three runs in loss to Blue Jays

Jimenez (5-10) allowed three runs on six hits and two walks across five innings to earn the loss Monday against the Blue Jays. He struck out five.

Jimenez allowed a pair of runs on three hits in the second inning before yielding a solo home run in the fourth. He threw a respectable number of strikes but paid the price for wavering control in the form of four extra-base hits. Jimenez worked out of the bullpen in his previous appearance, but this start was an improvement over the last three times he got the nod. He could remain in the rotation for Friday's start against the Yankees.