Orioles' Ubaldo Jimenez: Battered by Mariners on Wednesday

Jimenez (5-8) took the loss against the Mariners on Wednesday, allowing six runs on eight hits and a walk over 4.1 innings while striking out two.

He fell back to earth with a thud after four straight positive outings, throwing 57 of 94 pitches for strikes and looking more like the pitcher who compiled a 6.67 ERA prior to the All-Star break. Jimenez remains a very risky and volatile play, but for fantasy GMs who like to live dangerously, his next start is scheduled for Monday at home against the A's.

