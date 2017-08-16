Orioles' Ubaldo Jimenez: Confirmed as Wednesday's starter
Jimenez (leg) has been confirmed as Wednesday's starter against the Mariners.
A line drive struck Jimenez in his leg his last time out, which resulted in a somewhat abbreviated outing, but he was never believed to be in serious danger of missing Wednesday's start. Jimenez has fared quite well in his last four starts, allowing a total of seven runs over 24 innings with a 32:8 K:BB, but his track record suggests this success will be fleeting.
More News
-
Orioles' Ubaldo Jimenez: Removed after being struck by liner•
-
Orioles' Ubaldo Jimenez: Strikes out 11 in no-decision•
-
Orioles' Ubaldo Jimenez: Allows one run in win over Tigers•
-
Orioles' Ubaldo Jimenez: Slated to start Sunday•
-
Orioles' Ubaldo Jimenez: Turns in another poor month•
-
Orioles' Ubaldo Jimenez: Holds Royals in check during quality start•
-
Waivers: Hoskins quickly pays off
After a slow start, Rhys Hoskins is performing exactly as hoped, according to Scott White....
-
Sizing up 16 two-faced pitchers
So many pitchers who we thought we had figured out did an about-face this weekend, leaving...
-
Waivers: Rosario, Pirela hot options
It's understandable if you don't believe Eddie Rosario and Jose Pirela can keep this up forever,...
-
Harper diagnosis still hurts in Fantasy
The fact Bryce Harper only has a bone bruise in his left knee is undoubtedly good news, but...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 20
Seven games at Coors Field is one of the many reasons there are no shortage of sleeper hitters...
-
Week 20 two-start pitcher rankings
Marco Estrada has pitched better of late, but would you trust him with two starts in Fantasy...