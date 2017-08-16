Orioles' Ubaldo Jimenez: Confirmed as Wednesday's starter

Jimenez (leg) has been confirmed as Wednesday's starter against the Mariners.

A line drive struck Jimenez in his leg his last time out, which resulted in a somewhat abbreviated outing, but he was never believed to be in serious danger of missing Wednesday's start. Jimenez has fared quite well in his last four starts, allowing a total of seven runs over 24 innings with a 32:8 K:BB, but his track record suggests this success will be fleeting.