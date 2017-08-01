Orioles' Ubaldo Jimenez: Delivers another awful month of marks

Jimenez went 1-4 with a 6.75 ERA and a 32:13 K:BB over six starts and 32 innings in July.

The 33-year-old continued to do what he has all season -- throw up awful numbers, but mix in a couple of very strong performances to keep his starting role. Jimenez gave up 21 runs on 31 hits in his first four games of July, then proceeded to give up just three runs while striking out 15 in his final two outings of the month. Regardless of his spotty excellence, the veteran right-hander has done enough harm this year that fantasy owners would be wise to avoid Jimenez at all costs.