Orioles' Ubaldo Jimenez: Delivers another awful month of marks
Jimenez went 1-4 with a 6.75 ERA and a 32:13 K:BB over six starts and 32 innings in July.
The 33-year-old continued to do what he has all season -- throw up awful numbers, but mix in a couple of very strong performances to keep his starting role. Jimenez gave up 21 runs on 31 hits in his first four games of July, then proceeded to give up just three runs while striking out 15 in his final two outings of the month. Regardless of his spotty excellence, the veteran right-hander has done enough harm this year that fantasy owners would be wise to avoid Jimenez at all costs.
More News
-
Orioles' Ubaldo Jimenez: Holds Royals in check during quality start•
-
Orioles' Ubaldo Jimenez: Fans nine in six innings•
-
Orioles' Ubaldo Jimenez: Suffers another lopsided loss Friday•
-
Orioles' Ubaldo Jimenez: Crushed by Cubs on Sunday•
-
Orioles' Ubaldo Jimenez: Tabbed as No.3 starter coming out of break•
-
Orioles' Ubaldo Jimenez: Carried by offense in Sunday's win•
-
Trade Deadline: Winners & losers
Yu Darvish and Sonny Gray were the biggest names moved at the trade deadline, but they weren't...
-
Rosario finally gets call; Smith close
With Amed Rosario on the way and Dominic Smith not far behind, the future is now in Queens,...
-
Dodger deal boost for Darvish
Yu Darvish has been a bit disappointing so far, but Chris Towers says his move to the Dodgers...
-
Gray should be A-OK in Bronx
Sonny Gray is going from one of the pitcher-friendliest parks to one of the hitter-friendliest,...
-
Waivers: Ready to buy Gausman
Chris Towers picks up some of the pieces from the pre-deadline deals, before getting to the...
-
Can trade spark Lucroy?
Jonathan Lucroy has been one of the biggest busts in Fantasy this season, but Chris Towers...